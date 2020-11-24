Govt eyes data privacy regulation

The government has planned to formulate regulation on privacy of personal data as the authorities utilizing the tire-four data centre to protect internal resource, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said.

Bangladesh opened its very own four-tier National Data Centre at Bangabandhu High Tech City, Gazipur which is seventh largest of its kind in the world.

Addressing a virtual meeting on Monday, State Minister Palak also mentioned the importance of awareness at individual level to strengthen data protection. Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (Rakub) signed-up with the Bangladesh Data Centre Company under ICT Division to protect official data.

"Bangladesh has established computer emergency response team (CERT) to stand by the people and organization any time. Besides, Digital Security Agency also provided technical support in this regard," Palak added.

He said the government is planning to formulate a law regarding data privacy protection as important information from different government and private institutions can easily go outside the country through foreign tech companies.

Presided by ICT Division senior secretary NM Zeaul Alam, Rakub chairman Raisul Alam Mondal, Managing Director Sajedur Rahman Khan, Rajuk chairman Sayeed Noor Alam and Bangladesh Computer Council executive director Parthapratim Deb connected to the session.









