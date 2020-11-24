Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19      
Home Back Page

Govt eyes data privacy regulation

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The government has planned to formulate regulation on privacy of personal data as the authorities utilizing the tire-four data centre to protect internal resource, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said.
Bangladesh opened its very own four-tier National Data Centre at Bangabandhu High Tech City, Gazipur which is seventh largest of its kind in the world.
Addressing a virtual meeting on Monday, State Minister Palak also mentioned the importance of awareness at individual level to strengthen data protection. Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (Rakub) signed-up with the Bangladesh Data Centre Company under ICT Division to protect official data.
"Bangladesh has established computer emergency response team (CERT) to stand by the people and organization any time. Besides, Digital Security Agency also provided technical support in this regard," Palak added.
He said the government is planning to formulate a law regarding data privacy protection as important information from different government and private institutions can easily go outside the country through foreign tech companies.
Presided by ICT Division senior secretary NM Zeaul Alam, Rakub chairman Raisul Alam Mondal, Managing Director Sajedur Rahman Khan, Rajuk chairman Sayeed Noor Alam and Bangladesh Computer Council executive director Parthapratim Deb connected to the session.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UNICEF plans to deliver 2b doses of C-19 vaccines
Greenhouse gas levels at new high despite C-19 measures
HC commutes convict’s death sentence to life  imprisonment
Govt eyes data privacy regulation
HC drops writ on stray dog relocation
Feasibility study for Ctg-Cox’s Bazar expressway goes on
Forensic doctor testifies in Abrar murder case
AL’s Sirajganj dist President, Gen Secy fired


Latest News
Elderly man dies being hit by motorcycle
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
Myanmar’s genocide against Rohingya not over: Rights group
The Indian bride who wore a pantsuit to her wedding
Chinese spacecraft sets off on Moon sample quest
Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede: WHO
Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi
Trump finally gives green light for Biden transition
India seeks to implicate Pakistan in dossier to UN
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
Most Read News
DU admission test at divisional HQs, changes in mark allocation
Covid-19: Impact on developing economies
Govt set to move away from 13 coal-based power plants
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
"India, Pak, Bangladesh should be merged": Indian minister
38 more die of corona, 2,060 tested positive
Committee formed for enlisting martyred Intellectuals
HC commutes death penalty of condemned convict
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr
Pry students’ evaluation at own schools, roll to remain same
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft