HC drops writ on stray dog relocation

The High Court (HC) on Monday dropped a writ petition from its cause list after the Attorney General informed the court that Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has no current plans to relocate stray dog.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali dropped the writ petition from the cause list.

The court said the petitioners can move the same petition before the court for necessary orders if any move is taken further to relocate stray dogs.

During the hearing, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin informed the court that he talked to the mayor of DSCC and no dog relocation will be done without consulting the writ petitioners and the ministries concerned.

Barrister Mustafizur Rahman and Barrister Saqeb Mahbub appeared for the writ petitioners while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state in the court.

The writ petition was filed on September 17 with the HC, seeking cancellation of DSCC's decision to relocate stray dogs.

Actress Jaya Ahsan, Avoyaronno, and People for Animal Welfare filed the writ petition as a public interest litigation.

In the writ petition, they said stray dogs cannot be removed from the city according to Section 7 of the Animal Welfare Act 2019.

The writ petition also sought an HC rule seeking explanation why the DSCC's decision should not be declared illegal.





