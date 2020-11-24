Feasibility study for Ctg-Cox’s Bazar expressway goes on

CHATTOGRAM Nov 23: The government has taken up a mega project to construct a 136- km-long expressway from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

An expert team from BUET has resumed the project's feasibility study which remained suspended for nine month since April due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Roads and Highways Department had earlier formulated a Development project proposal (DPP) for upgrading Chattogram- Cox' Bazar road to four lane one at a cost of Tk 13000 crore which was submitted to ECNEC for approval in 2018.

But the Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to take up a project for construction of an expressway from Chattogram to Cox' Bazar instead of a four-lane road. Accordingly, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) has taken the step to implement it under PPP.

The BUET team had started their study in September last year, but the activities came to a halt in April this year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Sources said after completion of the study, the decision will be taken whether the expressway will be constructed as elevated or on plain land.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to finance the project for upgrading the road to a four-lane one.

Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Road has become a significant one to connect Cox's Bazar as well as Moheshkhali power hub, Matarbari deep sea port, LNG Terminal etc.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Suman Singha, executive engineer of R & H Department, said the design of the most important highways of the country would be drawn up after completion of feasibility study.

He hoped that the traffic movement in this route would be easier and comfortable with the construction of expressway.



