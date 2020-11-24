Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19      
Home Back Page

Feasibility study for Ctg-Cox’s Bazar expressway goes on

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Nov 23: The government has taken up a mega project to construct a 136- km-long expressway from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar under Public Private Partnership (PPP).
An expert team from BUET has resumed the project's feasibility study which remained suspended for nine month since April due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The Roads and Highways Department had earlier formulated a Development project proposal (DPP) for upgrading Chattogram- Cox' Bazar road to four lane one at a cost of Tk 13000 crore which was submitted to ECNEC for approval in 2018.
But the Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to take up a project for construction of an expressway from Chattogram to Cox' Bazar instead of a four-lane road. Accordingly, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) has taken the step to implement it under PPP.
The BUET team had started their study in September last year, but the activities came to a halt in April this year due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Sources said after completion of the study, the decision will be taken whether the expressway will be constructed as elevated or on plain land.
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to finance the project for upgrading the road to a four-lane one.
Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Road has become a significant one to connect Cox's Bazar as well as Moheshkhali power hub, Matarbari deep sea port, LNG Terminal etc.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Suman Singha, executive engineer of R & H Department, said the design of the most important highways of the country would be drawn up after completion of feasibility study.
He hoped that the traffic movement in this route would be easier and comfortable with the construction of expressway.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UNICEF plans to deliver 2b doses of C-19 vaccines
Greenhouse gas levels at new high despite C-19 measures
HC commutes convict’s death sentence to life  imprisonment
Govt eyes data privacy regulation
HC drops writ on stray dog relocation
Feasibility study for Ctg-Cox’s Bazar expressway goes on
Forensic doctor testifies in Abrar murder case
AL’s Sirajganj dist President, Gen Secy fired


Latest News
Elderly man dies being hit by motorcycle
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
Myanmar’s genocide against Rohingya not over: Rights group
The Indian bride who wore a pantsuit to her wedding
Chinese spacecraft sets off on Moon sample quest
Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede: WHO
Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi
Trump finally gives green light for Biden transition
India seeks to implicate Pakistan in dossier to UN
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
Most Read News
DU admission test at divisional HQs, changes in mark allocation
Covid-19: Impact on developing economies
Govt set to move away from 13 coal-based power plants
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
"India, Pak, Bangladesh should be merged": Indian minister
38 more die of corona, 2,060 tested positive
Committee formed for enlisting martyred Intellectuals
HC commutes death penalty of condemned convict
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr
Pry students’ evaluation at own schools, roll to remain same
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft