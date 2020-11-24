Forensic doctor testifies in Abrar murder case

Dr Sohel Mahmud, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and a police constable on Monday gave their depositions before a Tribunal in the BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case.

With the doctor, who conducted the post-mortem on Abrar, a total of 30 prosecution witnesses out of 60 gave their depositions, said Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan. Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka fixed tomorrow (Wednesday) for recording the testimony of the rest of the witnesses.

During hearing on Monday, twenty-two accused, now in jail, were produced before the court while three others are still at large.





