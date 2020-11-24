US-Bangla adds two new aircraft in its fleet

As part of business expansion US-Bangla Airlines, a privately owned Bangladeshi airline, has added two brand new ATR 72-600 aircrafts to its fleet.

The company's CEO Captain Shikdar Mesbahuddin Ahmed said the two aircrafts will fly at the beginning of next year to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The company has also decided to start flights to Sri Lankan capital Colombo and Maldives, he said in a press briefing at Cox's Bazar.

US-Bangla has also decided to attach two more Boeing 737-800 aircrafts for international flights, he said on this occasion.

























