Berger compliant with RoHS for Powder Coating

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (Berger) has recently obtained certification of RoHS that stands for 'Restriction of Hazardous Substance,' from the authorities in the United Kingdom, which confirmed that all Powder Coating products from BPBL are free from hazardous heavy materials.

RoHS is a product level compliance based on the European Union's Directive 2002/95/EC, the Restriction of the Use of certain Hazardous Substances in different products. Business organisations often prove RoHS compliance with a letter of compliance issued by the company.

Berger is the market leader, offering full-fledged Powder Coating solutions for home appliances, electrical equipment, fans, furniture, auto components, gas cylinders, hardware tools etc., says a press release.

Berger offers two ranges of Powder Coatings: SupraKoat (premium) and SmartKoat (mid-tier). All Powder Coating products from Berger are RoHS certified, environment friendly and VOC free, thus it is safe for consumers and users of the products at industrial facilities .

As per global standards , especially in EU markets, the products with Powder Coating components must be RoHS certified, which ensures that hazardouse elements are at agreed levels under pollution control standards. The Powder Coatings of Berger are free from harmful chemicals, including lead, mercury, cadmium, and hexavalent chromium, Polybrominated Biphenyls, Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers, Bis (2-Ethylexyl) Phthalate, Benzyl Butyl Phthalate, Dibutyl Phthalate, and Diisobutyl Phthalate.

"We are always meticulous to make all Berger products free from hazardous materials. As a testimonial of our commitment to heath and safety, we have obtained the RoHS certification for Powder Coatings," the press release quoted Berger General Manager-Marketing AKM Sadeque Nawaj saying in this regard.

























