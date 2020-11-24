Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19      
Home Business

Berger compliant with RoHS for Powder Coating

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (Berger) has recently obtained certification of RoHS that stands for 'Restriction of Hazardous Substance,' from the authorities in the United Kingdom, which confirmed that all Powder Coating products from BPBL are free from hazardous heavy materials.  
RoHS is a product level compliance based on the European Union's Directive 2002/95/EC, the Restriction of the Use of certain Hazardous Substances in different products. Business organisations often prove RoHS compliance with a letter of compliance issued by the company.
Berger is the market leader, offering full-fledged Powder Coating solutions for home appliances, electrical equipment, fans, furniture, auto components, gas cylinders, hardware tools etc., says a press release.
Berger offers two ranges of Powder Coatings: SupraKoat (premium) and SmartKoat (mid-tier). All Powder Coating products from Berger are RoHS certified, environment friendly and VOC free, thus it is safe for consumers and users of the products at industrial facilities .
As per global standards , especially in EU markets,  the products with Powder Coating components must be RoHS certified, which ensures that hazardouse elements are at agreed levels under pollution control standards.  The Powder Coatings of Berger are free from harmful chemicals, including lead, mercury, cadmium, and hexavalent chromium, Polybrominated Biphenyls, Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers, Bis (2-Ethylexyl) Phthalate, Benzyl Butyl Phthalate, Dibutyl Phthalate, and Diisobutyl Phthalate.
 "We are always meticulous  to  make all Berger products free from hazardous materials. As a testimonial of our commitment to heath and safety,  we have obtained the RoHS certification for Powder Coatings," the press release quoted Berger General Manager-Marketing AKM Sadeque Nawaj saying in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In US, booming real estate market highlights rich-poor divide
UAE’s Etihad, Israel’s El Al explore joint codeshares
US-Bangla adds two new aircraft in its fleet
Huawei’s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its US woes
Berger compliant with RoHS for Powder Coating
Kevin Green now heads HSBC wholesale banking
BD Finance to issue 1st Zero Coupon Bond
IBBL Khulna Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance


Latest News
Elderly man dies being hit by motorcycle
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
Myanmar’s genocide against Rohingya not over: Rights group
The Indian bride who wore a pantsuit to her wedding
Chinese spacecraft sets off on Moon sample quest
Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede: WHO
Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi
Trump finally gives green light for Biden transition
India seeks to implicate Pakistan in dossier to UN
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
Most Read News
DU admission test at divisional HQs, changes in mark allocation
Covid-19: Impact on developing economies
Govt set to move away from 13 coal-based power plants
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
"India, Pak, Bangladesh should be merged": Indian minister
38 more die of corona, 2,060 tested positive
Committee formed for enlisting martyred Intellectuals
HC commutes death penalty of condemned convict
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr
Pry students’ evaluation at own schools, roll to remain same
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft