Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19      
Home Business

Kevin Green now heads HSBC wholesale banking

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) Limited has appointed Kevin Green as new country head of wholesale banking. The appointment became effective from November 15, 2020, said a press release of the bank.
The release said Kevin will focus on enhancing the client experience and further develop HSBC's franchise in a market which is increasingly vital to global trade and international supply chains.
Kevin brings almost 25 years of experience in the financial services industry to   this role, including 22 years with HSBC in Vietnam, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom (UK). In his most recent role, Kevin was the Chief Risk Officer for HSBC Vietnam, it said.
Md. Mahbub ur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Bangladesh said that commercial banking is the heart of HSBC's identity as the world's leading international bank.
"Bangladesh is one of Asia's dynamic emerging economies and Kevin's wealth of experience in Vietnam, Hong Kong and UK will complement our leadership position in the region and will build upon the momentum we have already created to serve our customers in Bangladesh even better." he added.
Kevin holds a Bachelor of Science in Financial Services degree from the University of Manchester as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Warwick.
He is also an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and has a Financial Planning Certificate from the Chartered Insurance Institute.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In US, booming real estate market highlights rich-poor divide
UAE’s Etihad, Israel’s El Al explore joint codeshares
US-Bangla adds two new aircraft in its fleet
Huawei’s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its US woes
Berger compliant with RoHS for Powder Coating
Kevin Green now heads HSBC wholesale banking
BD Finance to issue 1st Zero Coupon Bond
IBBL Khulna Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance


Latest News
Elderly man dies being hit by motorcycle
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
Myanmar’s genocide against Rohingya not over: Rights group
The Indian bride who wore a pantsuit to her wedding
Chinese spacecraft sets off on Moon sample quest
Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede: WHO
Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi
Trump finally gives green light for Biden transition
India seeks to implicate Pakistan in dossier to UN
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
Most Read News
DU admission test at divisional HQs, changes in mark allocation
Covid-19: Impact on developing economies
Govt set to move away from 13 coal-based power plants
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
"India, Pak, Bangladesh should be merged": Indian minister
38 more die of corona, 2,060 tested positive
Committee formed for enlisting martyred Intellectuals
HC commutes death penalty of condemned convict
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr
Pry students’ evaluation at own schools, roll to remain same
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft