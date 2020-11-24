Kevin Green now heads HSBC wholesale banking

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) Limited has appointed Kevin Green as new country head of wholesale banking. The appointment became effective from November 15, 2020, said a press release of the bank.

The release said Kevin will focus on enhancing the client experience and further develop HSBC's franchise in a market which is increasingly vital to global trade and international supply chains.

Kevin brings almost 25 years of experience in the financial services industry to this role, including 22 years with HSBC in Vietnam, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom (UK). In his most recent role, Kevin was the Chief Risk Officer for HSBC Vietnam, it said.

Md. Mahbub ur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Bangladesh said that commercial banking is the heart of HSBC's identity as the world's leading international bank.

"Bangladesh is one of Asia's dynamic emerging economies and Kevin's wealth of experience in Vietnam, Hong Kong and UK will complement our leadership position in the region and will build upon the momentum we have already created to serve our customers in Bangladesh even better." he added.

Kevin holds a Bachelor of Science in Financial Services degree from the University of Manchester as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Warwick.

He is also an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and has a Financial Planning Certificate from the Chartered Insurance Institute.


























