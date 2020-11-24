Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19      
Home Business

BD Finance to issue 1st Zero Coupon Bond

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

The board of directors of Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company has decided to issue 'BD Finance 1st Zero Coupon Bond' worth Tk 2.0 billion for expansion of business and diversification of funding sources.
The nature of this bond is non-convertible, fully redeemable and unsecured zero-coupon bond. The tenure of the bond is three years and the discount rate will be 7.0 per cent to 7.50 per cent per annum, according to an official disclosure on Monday.
Bond units worth Tk 1.0 million each will be offered to eligible investors through private placement.
The City Bank Capital Resources and Sandhani Life Insurance Company are the mandated lead arranger and trustee of the bond respectively.
However, the bond issue is subject to the approval of the concerned regulatory authorities- Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission.
Its shares traded between Tk 6.90 and Tk 28.90 each in the last one year.
In 2019, the company disbursed 12 per cent cash dividend.
The non-bank financial institution's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 0.55 for July-September 2020 as against Tk minus 0.09 for July-September 2019.
In nine months for January-September 2020, its consolidated EPS was Tk 1.02 as against Tk 0.14 for January-September 2019.
The consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk 2.98 for January-September 2020 as against minus Tk 0.27 for January-September 2019.
The consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share was Tk 17.39 as on September 30, 2020 and Tk 16.37 as on December 31, 2019.
The company has also informed that EPS increased due to realisation of capital gain from investment in shares as against capital loss compared to the same period of the previous year.
The NOCFPS increased due to conservative disbursement and realized gain from sale of marketable securities compared to the same period of previous year.
The company's paid-up capital is Tk 1.67 billion and authorised capital is Tk 2.0 billion while the total number of securities is 167.52 million.
The sponsor-directors own 30.32 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 13.92 per cent and the general public 55.76 per cent as on October 31, 2020, the DSE data shows.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In US, booming real estate market highlights rich-poor divide
UAE’s Etihad, Israel’s El Al explore joint codeshares
US-Bangla adds two new aircraft in its fleet
Huawei’s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its US woes
Berger compliant with RoHS for Powder Coating
Kevin Green now heads HSBC wholesale banking
BD Finance to issue 1st Zero Coupon Bond
IBBL Khulna Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance


Latest News
Elderly man dies being hit by motorcycle
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
Myanmar’s genocide against Rohingya not over: Rights group
The Indian bride who wore a pantsuit to her wedding
Chinese spacecraft sets off on Moon sample quest
Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede: WHO
Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi
Trump finally gives green light for Biden transition
India seeks to implicate Pakistan in dossier to UN
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
Most Read News
DU admission test at divisional HQs, changes in mark allocation
Covid-19: Impact on developing economies
Govt set to move away from 13 coal-based power plants
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
"India, Pak, Bangladesh should be merged": Indian minister
38 more die of corona, 2,060 tested positive
Committee formed for enlisting martyred Intellectuals
HC commutes death penalty of condemned convict
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr
Pry students’ evaluation at own schools, roll to remain same
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft