IBBL Khulna Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Khulna Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a webinar titled 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Sector' recently. Major General (Rtd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman, Risk Management Committee of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as special guest.Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.Presided over by Md. Abdus Salam, Head of Khulna Zone, Md. Shamsul Huda, Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the program. Head of branches, executives and officials under Khulna Zone attended the webinar.