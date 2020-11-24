bKash launches referral campaign with bonus

bKash has recently launched a referral campaign in which customers can get100 taka bonus each time by bringing new users in bKash app. The referral campaign is open till December 31, next.

The referral link can be found by tapping on 'Refer a Friend' from bKash menu (bird shaped logo) in bKash app and customer can sharethis link through SMS, email, messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, emo, etc, says a press release.

If the person being referred log in to bKash app for the first time, the referrer will get a bonus of 20 Taka. After that, if s/he makes any transaction for the first time from the app, the referrer will get another bonus of 80 Taka.

Thus, a successful referral will bring100 Taka bonus from bKash. There is no limit, so customers can refer as many times as they want within the campaign period.

Anyone who logs in to bKash app first time will also get a bonus of25 Taka. After that, if s/he does a mobile rechargeof 25 Taka for the first time, s/he will get 50Taka cashback.

In the referral dashboard of the bKash menu, the referrer can see the status of referrals where the number of successful referrals is updated in every 24 hours and the total earned amount from successful log in is updated in every 48 hours. The referral offer does not apply to the iOS version of bKash app.

New services are constantly being added to bKash app. Referral campaigns are launched to encourage customers to use bKash.

Earlier, from August 17 to September 30, 2020, thousands of customers had created additional earning opportunity by taking part in referral campaign. They have referred bKash app by taking some time out of their daily work schedule.

























