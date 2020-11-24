Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19      
Home Business

C-19 crisis a set-back for women in business: Mastercard

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Women across the world have been disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic - a staggering 87% of women business owners say they have been adversely affected.
Overrepresentation in sectors hardest hit by the economic downturn (tourism, retail, F&B, etc), the pronounced digital gender gap in an increasingly virtual world, and the mounting pressures of childcare responsibilities are only a few factors that have left women particularly vulnerable.
In tackling this stark disparity and unlocking the fullest potential of women in business, the Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE) 2020 report findings make a compelling case for building on targeted gender-specific policy best practices internationally.
Now in its fourth year, MIWE highlights the vast socio-economic contributions of women entrepreneurs across the world, as well as providing insight on the factors driving and inhibiting their advancement.
Through a unique methodology - drawing on publicly available data from leading international organizations, such as the OECD and International Labor Organization - MIWE 2020 includes a global ranking on the advancement of women in business in pre-pandemic conditions across 58 economies (including 15 in the Asia Pacific region), representing almost 80% of the female labor force
MIWE 2020's top performing economy is a prime example of gender-specific support mechanisms having swift and significant results. For the first time, Israel tops the MIWE as best economy for women entrepreneurs worldwide, advancing from 4th place in 2019.
With an ambition to double the number of female entrepreneurs within two years, Israel's success has been driven by a focused institutional backing for SMEs - its 'Support for SMEs' ranking catapulted from 42nd place in 2019, to 1st in 2020.
Last year's strong performers, the United States and New Zealand - although dropping from 1st to 2nd, and 2nd to 4th places respectively - demonstrate that economies with mature gender focused initiatives still out-perform on the global stage through continued focus on advancing conditions for women in business.  In both these economies, favorable cultural perceptions of entrepreneurism, the high visibility of female leaders that serve as role models for aspiring entrepreneurs, and supportive entrepreneurial conditions play a crucial role in their success.
It is noteworthy that the majority of economies (34 out of a total of 58 in this report) have healthy MIWE scores of 60 to 70 such as Australia, Indonesia, Mainland China, Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia while 13 economies have lower scores of 50 to 60 such as Japan and India.
Of the 58 markets included in the Index, 12 moved up by five or more ranks year-on-year, while 10 fell by five or more. Asia Pacific's fast-rising markets include Mainland China (+6) and Indonesia (+5) while the largest drops were seen in Singapore (-12), Philippines (-10), Hong Kong SAR (-8) and Vietnam (-7).
"What the findings make clear is that regardless of an economy's wealth, level of development, size, and geographic location, gender inequalities continue to persist - even pre-pandemic. What COVID-19 did is that it exacerbated an already problematic situation," said Julienne Loh, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In US, booming real estate market highlights rich-poor divide
UAE’s Etihad, Israel’s El Al explore joint codeshares
US-Bangla adds two new aircraft in its fleet
Huawei’s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its US woes
Berger compliant with RoHS for Powder Coating
Kevin Green now heads HSBC wholesale banking
BD Finance to issue 1st Zero Coupon Bond
IBBL Khulna Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance


Latest News
Elderly man dies being hit by motorcycle
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
Myanmar’s genocide against Rohingya not over: Rights group
The Indian bride who wore a pantsuit to her wedding
Chinese spacecraft sets off on Moon sample quest
Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede: WHO
Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi
Trump finally gives green light for Biden transition
India seeks to implicate Pakistan in dossier to UN
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
Most Read News
DU admission test at divisional HQs, changes in mark allocation
Covid-19: Impact on developing economies
Govt set to move away from 13 coal-based power plants
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
"India, Pak, Bangladesh should be merged": Indian minister
38 more die of corona, 2,060 tested positive
Committee formed for enlisting martyred Intellectuals
HC commutes death penalty of condemned convict
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr
Pry students’ evaluation at own schools, roll to remain same
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft