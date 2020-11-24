Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19      
Home Business

UK economy shrinks as new lockdown shuts businesses

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

LONDON, Nov 23: British business activity has contracted in November as a new wave of coronavirus restrictions hammered the huge services industry, but news of possible vaccines have boosted hopes for 2021, a survey showed on Monday.
An early "flash" reading of the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a gauge of private sector growth, tumbled to a five-month low of 47.4 in November from 52.1 in October.
It is the first time the index has gone below the 50.0 growth threshold level since June.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to an even bigger decline to 42.5.
Britain's economy is widely expected to contract in the fourth quarter - albeit by less than it did around the time of the first coronavirus lockdown - after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a four-week lockdown for England.
Other parts of the United Kingdom have also imposed restrictions on businesses, including in hospitality and other face-to-face activities.
Those closures helped to push the services PMI to 45.8 from 51.4 in October.
But manufacturing, which was largely unaffected by the latest lockdown, accelerated with its PMI rising to 55.2, the joint-highest level since 2018.
The approach of a possible trade shock at the end of next month, when Britain's post-Brexit transition deal with the European Union will expire, prompted clients of British factories to increase their orders to build up stocks.
That in turn lead to a sharp lengthening of supplier delivery times because of severe delays at British ports.
Looking ahead, the survey found managers were their most optimistic since March 2015, boosted by news of progress in developing vaccines for COVID-19.
Job losses across the private sector accelerated, although some of the reduction in employment was due to companies taking advantage of the government's extended jobs protection scheme.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In US, booming real estate market highlights rich-poor divide
UAE’s Etihad, Israel’s El Al explore joint codeshares
US-Bangla adds two new aircraft in its fleet
Huawei’s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its US woes
Berger compliant with RoHS for Powder Coating
Kevin Green now heads HSBC wholesale banking
BD Finance to issue 1st Zero Coupon Bond
IBBL Khulna Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance


Latest News
Elderly man dies being hit by motorcycle
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
Myanmar’s genocide against Rohingya not over: Rights group
The Indian bride who wore a pantsuit to her wedding
Chinese spacecraft sets off on Moon sample quest
Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede: WHO
Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi
Trump finally gives green light for Biden transition
India seeks to implicate Pakistan in dossier to UN
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
Most Read News
DU admission test at divisional HQs, changes in mark allocation
Covid-19: Impact on developing economies
Govt set to move away from 13 coal-based power plants
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
"India, Pak, Bangladesh should be merged": Indian minister
38 more die of corona, 2,060 tested positive
Committee formed for enlisting martyred Intellectuals
HC commutes death penalty of condemned convict
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr
Pry students’ evaluation at own schools, roll to remain same
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft