Asian markets mostly up but surging infections fuel fear

HONG KONG, Nov 23: Asian markets mostly rose again Monday but investor sentiment remains divided between optimism over vaccine developments and concern about surging virus cases around the world.

A lack of movement in stimulus talks on Capitol Hill and a spat between the White House and Federal Reserve over cash for emergency lending facilities was also tempering the mood.

Hopes that the world can begin to return to some form of normal in the new year have been rising this month after top pharma giants announced better-than-expected results from trials of their vaccines. On Friday Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said they had applied for emergency use authorisation for their drug, which could be rolled out next month.

Moderna is expected to make its own application soon.

And on Sunday, a top government health official said he was hopeful jabs could be given within weeks. -AFP












