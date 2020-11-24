Video
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:40 AM
Home Business

Vaccine developments keep dollar down

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

LONDON, Nov 23: Progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine rollout lifted riskier currencies on Monday, keeping the dollar on its downward trend.
AstraZeneca said on Monday that its vaccine could be around 90per cent effective. The British drugmaker will prepare submission of data to authorities around the world that have a framework for conditional or early approval.
This was the latest in a string of positive vaccine developments after US-based Moderna Inc said on Nov. 16 its experimental vaccine was 94.5per cent effective and, a week earlier, Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE said their vaccine candidate had demonstrated greater than 90per cent efficacy that rose to 95per cent with analysis of full trial data.
In a quiet overnight session, in which price-action was limited by a holiday in Japan, currency market sentiment was also lifted by a top US health official saying on Sunday that vaccinations could start taking place by mid-December.
"Markets are following pandemic news at the moment - vaccine optimism seems to be supporting risk assets for the time being," said Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management in a note to clients.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

