BB looking for bringing down MFS’s cash-out charges

Recently, Nagad, the financial service of the postal department, has brought down cash-out charge to Tk 11.49 including the value-added tax (VAT) for every Tk 1000. But the mobile financial service (MFS) is yet charging customer Tk 18.5 for cash out fees for the same.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Serajul Islam, who is also an executive director of the Bank, recently told reporters that they are looking into the discrepancies how to harmonize it. "We are reviewing the cost modelling of the MFS service providers for reducing the charges," he said.

Nagad, the latest entrant to the MFS arena, has broken away from the mould and is offering lower charges than the rest: Tk 9.99 for every Tk 1,000 withdrawal bringing pressure on other MFS providers to follw. .

"From the onset, Nagad's target was to stand beside the poor.. Keeping that in mind, we have considered reducing the cost of cash-out and also omitted send money charges," Tanvir Ahmed Mishuk, managing director of Nagad, told Journalist.

He said a huge number of the poor use the 'cash-out' MFS's option every day and the rates must be affordable to them. ."We are very happy to stand beside them at the cost of our own revenue. In my view, even after this reduction, there is room to bring down the charges further if the industry players works together," he said.

Other players can also slash the charges like us, he said. However, an industry expert remains skeptical that the charges could be brought down that much. "It involves more than 250,000 agents and their livelihoods," he claiming anonymity.

At the end of September, the total number of nation-wide agents providing MFS service stood at 1,017,055, the highest yet, according to data from the BB. Despite the supposedly high charges, the MFS players, particularly the market leader bKash is not making profit, he said.

Studies by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), World Bank and many others showed that Bangladesh charges one of the lowest in the world for small amounts of up to Tk 1,360. After that, it becomes increasingly costlier.





























