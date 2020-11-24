Video
Home Business

Naruto City donates health safety items to NCC

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

Japan Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, NCC Mayor Dr. Salina Hayat Ivy, MAS Consultants President Anwar Shahid, Representative of Naruto City Mayor Sagawa Koji and Novo Cargo Services Ltd Managing Director S.M. Rahman among others pose for photograph at a donation ceremony at Novo Tower, Tejgaon, Dhaka-on Monday.

Naruto City of Japan, as a gesture of friendship has sent some health safety items for Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) to help contain the raging pandemic.
The items comprising 3,120 pieces of face shield, 20,000 pieces of disposable nitrile gloves, 1,000 packs of soft drink powder and 10,529 pieces of knitted face mask, were handed over by Japan Ambassador to  Bangladesh Ito Naoki to the NCC Mayor Dr. Salina Hayat Ivy at a ceremony organised by Novo Cargo Services Ltd, held at Novo Tower, Tejgaon, Dhaka-1208 on Monday.
The programme was presided over by MAS Consultants President Anwar Shahid, says a press release.
Representative of Naruto City Mayor Sagawa Koji, Novo Cargo Services Ltd Managing Director  S.M. Rahman, Japanese Business Delegates, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry Officials, LGED Officials, MAS Consultants officials and others were present on this programme.
Earlier in this year, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Naruto City of Japan with NCC  on 28th January 2020 in presence of the LGED Minister Tajul Islam at Bangladesh Secretariat, Dhaka.   
This friendship city Agreement was initiated by Kiminobu Hiraishi, Chairman of Marushisa Group of Japan, involved in Textile business and owner of Marushisa Pacific Co. Ltd in Adamjee EPZ, in Narayanganj. Beside Bangladesh, Marushisa Group has investment in Thailand also.
Novo Cargo Services Ltd (NCSL) is a freight forwarding company of Bangladesh, a mother concern of Novo Group providing International logistic services to its potential clients all over the world.
MAS Consultants is a group of well experienced Banking and Finance Professionals involved in facilitating Foreign Direct Investment in Bangladesh and providing all types of Banking Solutions and Service Support to both International and Local Financial Institutions as well as Entrepreneurs/Investors.














