Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19      
Home Business

Aman Feed declares 12.5pc dividend

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

The board of directors of Aman Feed Limited has recommended 10 per cent cash and 2.5 per cent stock dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020.
The final approval will come during the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on December 30 at 11:00 am, according to an official disclosure on Monday. The record date is December 13.
The company has also reported earnings per share (EPS) of Tk 2.71, net asset value (NAV) per share of Tk. 34.80 and net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk. 1.46 for the year ended on June 30, 2020 as against Tk. 3.75, Tk. 32.54 and Tk. 4.94 respectively for the same period of the previous year.
The company also informed that the bonus shares have been recommended in view to utilise its retained amount as capital for business expansion.
There will be no price limit on the trading of the shares of the company today (Monday) following its corporate declaration; however, as per the BSEC order dated March 19, 2020, the floor price shall be applicable accordingly.
Each share of the company, which was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 2015, closed at Tk 26.80 on Sunday. Its share traded between Tk 22.70 and Tk 36.80 in the last one year. In 2019, the company disbursed a 13 per cent cash dividend.
The company's paid-up capital is Tk 1.27 billion and authorised capital is Tk 1.50 billion while the total number of securities is 127.77 million.
The sponsor-directors own 63.26 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 12.51 per cent, foreign investors 0.01 per cent, and the general public 24.22 per cent as on October 31, 2020, the DSE data shows.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In US, booming real estate market highlights rich-poor divide
UAE’s Etihad, Israel’s El Al explore joint codeshares
US-Bangla adds two new aircraft in its fleet
Huawei’s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its US woes
Berger compliant with RoHS for Powder Coating
Kevin Green now heads HSBC wholesale banking
BD Finance to issue 1st Zero Coupon Bond
IBBL Khulna Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance


Latest News
Elderly man dies being hit by motorcycle
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
Myanmar’s genocide against Rohingya not over: Rights group
The Indian bride who wore a pantsuit to her wedding
Chinese spacecraft sets off on Moon sample quest
Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede: WHO
Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi
Trump finally gives green light for Biden transition
India seeks to implicate Pakistan in dossier to UN
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
Most Read News
DU admission test at divisional HQs, changes in mark allocation
Covid-19: Impact on developing economies
Govt set to move away from 13 coal-based power plants
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
"India, Pak, Bangladesh should be merged": Indian minister
38 more die of corona, 2,060 tested positive
Committee formed for enlisting martyred Intellectuals
HC commutes death penalty of condemned convict
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr
Pry students’ evaluation at own schools, roll to remain same
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft