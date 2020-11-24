Aman Feed declares 12.5pc dividend

The board of directors of Aman Feed Limited has recommended 10 per cent cash and 2.5 per cent stock dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020.

The final approval will come during the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on December 30 at 11:00 am, according to an official disclosure on Monday. The record date is December 13.

The company has also reported earnings per share (EPS) of Tk 2.71, net asset value (NAV) per share of Tk. 34.80 and net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk. 1.46 for the year ended on June 30, 2020 as against Tk. 3.75, Tk. 32.54 and Tk. 4.94 respectively for the same period of the previous year.

The company also informed that the bonus shares have been recommended in view to utilise its retained amount as capital for business expansion.

There will be no price limit on the trading of the shares of the company today (Monday) following its corporate declaration; however, as per the BSEC order dated March 19, 2020, the floor price shall be applicable accordingly.

Each share of the company, which was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 2015, closed at Tk 26.80 on Sunday. Its share traded between Tk 22.70 and Tk 36.80 in the last one year. In 2019, the company disbursed a 13 per cent cash dividend.

The company's paid-up capital is Tk 1.27 billion and authorised capital is Tk 1.50 billion while the total number of securities is 127.77 million.

The sponsor-directors own 63.26 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 12.51 per cent, foreign investors 0.01 per cent, and the general public 24.22 per cent as on October 31, 2020, the DSE data shows.






















