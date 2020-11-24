CCCI, JBCCI, JETRO sign MoU to boost private sector



CHATTORAM, Nov 23: Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) titled "Private Sector Cooperation of 2021-2030," here on Sunday.CCCI President Mahbubul Alam, JBCCI President and Jetro Bangladesh Country Representative Yuji Ando signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations, at the World Trade Centre.Under the MoU the signing parties will help private sector businesses to improve performance thjrough higher productions and exports.In this connection, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed, Deputy Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Ahmed Kaikaus, Chief Representative of JICA in Bangladesh Hayakawa Yohoi, FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim and JBCCI Vice President Shariful Alam delivered the speech through the online platform, said the press release.The directors of the chamber SM Abu Tayyab, Anjan Shekhar Das, M Shahriar Jahan, M Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Salman Habib, Sakif Ahmed Salam and Shahzada M Fauzul Alef Khan, representatives of various Japanese organizations in Chattogram were present.