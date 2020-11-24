Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020, 10:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19      
Home Business

Foreign aid grants dropped by 81 percentage points

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Correspondent

The amount of foreign aid has come down by 81 percentage points to 3 per cent at accelerating economic development of the country according to a report prepared by Economic Relations Division aiming to inform the cabinet.
It said in the post-independence period, the amount of foreign aid grants was 84 percent, the rest was loans. Now the amount of that grant has come down to 3 per cent.
The report was presented to a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.
After the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said, "If we make a comparison from 1971-72 to the last fiscal year (2019-20), we can see that in the fiscal year 1971-72, the grant in our foreign aid was the highest 84-86 per cent, the loan was 6 to 8 per cent of which maximum (mostly) were as donations.
He said, "In the fiscal year 2009-10, the grants came as 30 per cent and loan was 60 per cent. In the fiscal year 2018-19, the grants came as a maximum of 5 per cent, and 95 per cent came as loans."
'Our economic situation, however, shows how the shift is taking place. In the 2019-20 financial year, grants have further decreased, in the range of 2-3 per cent, with 97 per cent coming as loans. We are no longer dependent on donations. We depend on our own resources. "
The cabinet secretary said, "The most interesting thing is that we have never been a defaulter in the field of repayment." It's a huge success. "
"In 1989-90, our (foreign aid) disbursement was $510$748 million, while debt was 30.47 per cent of our GDP," he said in the fiscal year 2019-20, our disbursement is $7,121 million dollars, but it is 13.34 per cent of our GDP. In the meantime, our domestic investment has increased a lot. Even after such an increase, the ratio of it to GDP has come down a lot. '
From the beginning till now we have loans of an amount $44,023 million. This is 13.34 per cent of GDP. Of the loans, 37 per cent are from the World Bank, 24.46 per cent from ADB, 17.9 per cent from Japan's JICA, 6.81 per cent from China, 6.14 per cent from Russia, 1.3 per cent from India and 6.4 per cent from others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
In US, booming real estate market highlights rich-poor divide
UAE’s Etihad, Israel’s El Al explore joint codeshares
US-Bangla adds two new aircraft in its fleet
Huawei’s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its US woes
Berger compliant with RoHS for Powder Coating
Kevin Green now heads HSBC wholesale banking
BD Finance to issue 1st Zero Coupon Bond
IBBL Khulna Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance


Latest News
Elderly man dies being hit by motorcycle
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19
Myanmar’s genocide against Rohingya not over: Rights group
The Indian bride who wore a pantsuit to her wedding
Chinese spacecraft sets off on Moon sample quest
Poorest must not be trampled in vaccines stampede: WHO
Players need more protection, says Barca coach Koeman after resting Messi
Trump finally gives green light for Biden transition
India seeks to implicate Pakistan in dossier to UN
Fire ravages Dhaka’s Sat Tala Slum, 40 shanties gutted
Most Read News
DU admission test at divisional HQs, changes in mark allocation
Covid-19: Impact on developing economies
Govt set to move away from 13 coal-based power plants
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
"India, Pak, Bangladesh should be merged": Indian minister
38 more die of corona, 2,060 tested positive
Committee formed for enlisting martyred Intellectuals
HC commutes death penalty of condemned convict
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr
Pry students’ evaluation at own schools, roll to remain same
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft