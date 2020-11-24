Foreign aid grants dropped by 81 percentage points

The amount of foreign aid has come down by 81 percentage points to 3 per cent at accelerating economic development of the country according to a report prepared by Economic Relations Division aiming to inform the cabinet.

It said in the post-independence period, the amount of foreign aid grants was 84 percent, the rest was loans. Now the amount of that grant has come down to 3 per cent.

The report was presented to a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

After the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said, "If we make a comparison from 1971-72 to the last fiscal year (2019-20), we can see that in the fiscal year 1971-72, the grant in our foreign aid was the highest 84-86 per cent, the loan was 6 to 8 per cent of which maximum (mostly) were as donations.

He said, "In the fiscal year 2009-10, the grants came as 30 per cent and loan was 60 per cent. In the fiscal year 2018-19, the grants came as a maximum of 5 per cent, and 95 per cent came as loans."

'Our economic situation, however, shows how the shift is taking place. In the 2019-20 financial year, grants have further decreased, in the range of 2-3 per cent, with 97 per cent coming as loans. We are no longer dependent on donations. We depend on our own resources. "

The cabinet secretary said, "The most interesting thing is that we have never been a defaulter in the field of repayment." It's a huge success. "

"In 1989-90, our (foreign aid) disbursement was $510$748 million, while debt was 30.47 per cent of our GDP," he said in the fiscal year 2019-20, our disbursement is $7,121 million dollars, but it is 13.34 per cent of our GDP. In the meantime, our domestic investment has increased a lot. Even after such an increase, the ratio of it to GDP has come down a lot. '

From the beginning till now we have loans of an amount $44,023 million. This is 13.34 per cent of GDP. Of the loans, 37 per cent are from the World Bank, 24.46 per cent from ADB, 17.9 per cent from Japan's JICA, 6.81 per cent from China, 6.14 per cent from Russia, 1.3 per cent from India and 6.4 per cent from others.

























