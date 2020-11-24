Video
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020
'Sangbad' acting editor Muniruzzaman dies from COVID-19      
Business

Stocks fall for 4th running day on virus fears

Published : Tuesday, 24 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the 4th consecutive session on Monday as the dominant small investors went on selling spree amid fears of surging coronavirus.
Twenty-eight people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Monday afternoon. The total number of deaths so far reached 6,416 in the country.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 23.26 points or 0.48 per cent to 4,817 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 15.42 points to 1,669 and the DSE Shariah Index eroded 13.01 points to 1,107 at the close of the trading. DSEX lost more than 84 points in the past four consecutive sessions.
The daily trade turnover on the DSE, however, rose to Tk 6.21 billion, which was 25 per cent higher than the previous day's four-month lowest turnover of Tk 4.95 billion.
Losers took a modest lead over the gainers as out of 344 issues traded, 134 closed lower, 124 higher and 86 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 127,756 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 220.26 million shares and mutual fund units.
Beximco Pharma continued to dominate the turnover chart with 2.17 million shares worth Tk 305 million changing hands, followed by Square Pharma, Eastern Insurance, Nitol Insurance and Asia Insurance.
The insurance sector returned to the gaining streak as the day's top 10 gainers belong to the insurance sector.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 56 points to close at 13,807 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX0 declined 33 points to close at 8,317.
Of the issues traded, 99 declined, 77 advanced and 58 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 6.10 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of more than Tk 130 million.


