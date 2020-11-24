EPB reduces REX fee to EU against garment export

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) has reduced the service charge for registered exporters system (REX) of readymade garments to European Union (EU) as exporters were blaming it as illogical.

The EPB in recent meeting reduced the service charges for verification of export documents under the REX system to Tk 250 from Tk 375 against each consignment of goods to be exported to the EU.

As per instructions from the EU, the government initially introduced a registered exporter system in July 2019 for the country's exporters making shipment of goods to the European Union giving registration numbers to 10 exporters.

Under the system, Bangladeshi exporters would self-certify the country of origin to avail the Generalised System of Preference (GSP) facility in the EU market.

Before introducing the REX, the commerce ministry had set a service charge of Tk 375 against each consignment of export goods. The country's apparel makers termed the charge excessive and illogical and no exporters paid the charges.

In the face of opposition from the exporters, EPB in its recent 140th board meeting reduced the charge and asked the exporters to pay a total of Tk 250 that included 10 per cent income tax or Tk 20 and 15 per cent VAT or Tk 30 in the service charge.

This added together Tk 200 as principal charge makes the charge Tk 250.

The EPB in a circular issued on November 16 said that the EPB as the competent authority of the government has re-fixed the principal REX charge at Tk 200 for each export consignment.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Wednesday asked all its member factories to comply with the new charge as EPB requested all exporters to pay the fee and submit the related documents against each consignment after REX registration.

The Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), however, still oppose the reduced charge demanding further reduction. .

BKMEA first vice-president Mohammad Hatem said that EPB could not charge Tk 250 against each export consignment as the exporters would have to bear all the liabilities of GSP certificate issuance.

He said that EPB should reduce the charge to Tk 50-100 for software maintenance and preservation of documents.











