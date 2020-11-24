242 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 23: A total of 242 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1,270 samples at eight COVID-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 208 are from Chattogram city and 34 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

With the new infection, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases reached 23,870 amid the frequent rising trend in the daily infection rate in recent days here, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.

Among the total 23,870 coronavirus patients, 17,986 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5,882 are from different upazilas of the district.

The death from coronavirus stands at 316 with one fatality was reported during the last 24 hours.

With the healing of 102 more persons, the total number of recovered patients rose to 18,363.

"The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals as they were found COVID-19 negative in two consecutive real-time PCR tests," Dr Rabbi said.