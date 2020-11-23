Video
Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

NRB Global Bank Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat along with Additional Managing Director Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad and other high officials, inaugurating its 6th  Islami Banking sub-branch through an online event in the city on Sunday. These are Panchuria sub-branch, Goschi Nayahat sub-branch, Silok sub-branch, Heyako sub-branch at Chattogram, Silonia sub-branch, Feni, and Boroikandi sub-branch at Sylhet.    photo: Bank


Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Chairman and former Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University Professor Md. Anwarul Azim Arif (Chief Guest), Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman, Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md. Sirajul Hoque and Md. Shamsul Hoque, Company Secretary Abdul Hannan Khan, celebrates bank's 25th Anniversary by cutting a cake at the Head Office of the Bank on Sunday. All the divisional Heads and Branch Managers attended the programme through virtual platform.    photo: Bank

Janata Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Abdus Salam Azad delivering his speech at a view exchange conference of Dhaka North Divisional Office held in the city recently. Deputy Managing Director Md. Ismail Hossain, high officials, concern Area Chief and Branch Managers were also attended on the conference.    photo: Bank



BANKING EVENTS
