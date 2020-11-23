

MBL holds workshop on internal audit

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the virtual workshop.

In his address Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury advised the participants to strictly adhere with the audit guidelines and safe guard bank's interest.

Md. Zakir Hossain, DMD and COO of the bank was panel speaker at the virtual workshop. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the the programme.







Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) organised a virtual workshop on compliance of internal audit recently. A total of sixty officials from various branches attended the online programme, says a press release.Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the virtual workshop.In his address Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury advised the participants to strictly adhere with the audit guidelines and safe guard bank's interest.Md. Zakir Hossain, DMD and COO of the bank was panel speaker at the virtual workshop. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the the programme.