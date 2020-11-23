Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SpiceJet defers London flight launch due to 2nd UK lockdown

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

NEW DELHI, Nov 22: SpiceJet has deferred the launch of its London flights in wake of the Covid lockdown in England. The budget airline had planned to connect Delhi and Mumbai with London Heathrow thrice weekly from December 4. Now when it does so remains to be seen given the worsening Covid situation globally. Affected passengers who have booked can seek a refund or SpiceJet will fly them to or from London on other airlines.
A SpiceJet spokesman said: "In view of the prevailing conditions in the United Kingdom, SpiceJet has decided to postpone the launch of its seasonal flights to London, which were scheduled under the India-UK air bubble agreement. Passengers booked on our flights can opt for a full refund or will be provided a transfer on another airline by SpiceJet at no additional cost."
England is in a strict lockdown from November 5 to December 2 to check the surge Covid virus - with restrictions like a ban all leisure travel within the UK and overseas. Due to this, Vistara had earlier temporarily decided to reduce the frequency of its Delhi-London flight this month from four times a week to three.
Before the second lockdown in England, Vistara had planned to increase its London frequency to five from November 21 and then make it a daily flight from December 1. Those plans have been tweaked due to the lockdown in UK.
Rules for the second lockdown in England say "overnight stays and holidays away from primary residences will not be allowed. This includes holidays abroad and in the UK."    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds workshop on internal audit
RBI panel for allowing corporates to promote banks
China’s bank opens first branch in Africa
SpiceJet defers London flight launch due to 2nd UK lockdown
India’s airline Vistara eyeing direct flights to the US
Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline for BD riders
BSCIC starts 4 training courses


Latest News
Four burnt in gas leakage fire in Dhaka
Money launderers 'national traitors, enemies of state': HC
Housewife gangraped in Magura making husband hostage
PM shocked at death of Badal Roy
703 SUST students to get soft loan to buy smartphones
Booters get first practice session in Doha
Biman to add ‘Dhrubotara’ on Tuesday
More 50,000 hectares land to come under boro cultivation
Ex-Barishal Press club president Abdul Quyum dies
Bangladesh export may reach $1.2b to ASEAN market in 4 years
Most Read News
Japan-Bangladesh economic ties
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
'Golden Monir' put on 18-day remand
Addressing gender based violence
Former football captain Badal Roy is no more
Handling antimicrobials with care
Govt cancels parade on Victory Day
Mosque imam killed during rape attempt: Woman jailed for life
Submit info of money launderers by Dec 17: HC
Sonali Bank gets ownership of Hallmark's 3,834 decimal land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft