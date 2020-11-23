SpiceJet defers London flight launch due to 2nd UK lockdown

NEW DELHI, Nov 22: SpiceJet has deferred the launch of its London flights in wake of the Covid lockdown in England. The budget airline had planned to connect Delhi and Mumbai with London Heathrow thrice weekly from December 4. Now when it does so remains to be seen given the worsening Covid situation globally. Affected passengers who have booked can seek a refund or SpiceJet will fly them to or from London on other airlines.

A SpiceJet spokesman said: "In view of the prevailing conditions in the United Kingdom, SpiceJet has decided to postpone the launch of its seasonal flights to London, which were scheduled under the India-UK air bubble agreement. Passengers booked on our flights can opt for a full refund or will be provided a transfer on another airline by SpiceJet at no additional cost."

England is in a strict lockdown from November 5 to December 2 to check the surge Covid virus - with restrictions like a ban all leisure travel within the UK and overseas. Due to this, Vistara had earlier temporarily decided to reduce the frequency of its Delhi-London flight this month from four times a week to three.

Before the second lockdown in England, Vistara had planned to increase its London frequency to five from November 21 and then make it a daily flight from December 1. Those plans have been tweaked due to the lockdown in UK.

Rules for the second lockdown in England say "overnight stays and holidays away from primary residences will not be allowed. This includes holidays abroad and in the UK." -TNN



