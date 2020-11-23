Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline for BD riders

Uber has launched a 24x7 safety helpline in Bangladesh bringing a new feature where riders can straight call up the Uber safety team in case of any risk or driver or co-passenger related issues.

The safety line is in addition to the in-app SOS 999 button already available in the safety toolkit, which allows riders to connect to law enforcement authorities in case of an emergency.

The new safety line will provide riders with the option to get in touch with Uber's safety team should they have an urgent, non-emergency issue, such as reporting a dispute with a driver or a break-down, while on a trip.

At the tap of a button, riders can immediately connect with Uber's response team in English and Bangla, where trained representatives of the Safety Incident Response Team will be available 24x7.

The 24x7 safety helpline support is not a replacement for 999 but it is a helpful way for riders and drivers to get urgent support from Uber, says a press release.

"Our new 24X7 safety helpline will enable our riders to access our safety team at any time, day or night, thereby making their Uber experience safer and more comfortable," the press release quoted Uber India and South Supply and Driver Operations Head Pavan Vaish as saying on this.

"The helpline itself was launched based on consistent customer feedback and this additional level of security reiterates our commitment to doing everything we can to help keep people safe,'' Vaish said.

How this works: The safety helpline number is available under the safety toolkit banner hosted within the Uber app. To reach the safety tool kit, riders can tap the shield icon.

Step 1: Rider taps the shield icon to report a non-emergency safety incident, during a trip. Step 2: Rider taps the safety helpline icon, hosted within the safety tool kit. Step 3: Rider swipes helpline icon to speak to an Uber representative.

Over the past few months, Uber's tech and safety teams have been working overtime to build a new product experience for helping riders feel safe, every time they use Uber.

Uber has launched a comprehensive set of safety measures, such as the pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers and an updated cancellation policy.



