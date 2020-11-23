Video
Monday, 23 November, 2020
BSCIC starts 4 training courses

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) has started four training courses through its Small and Cottage Industries Training Institute (SCITI).
The courses are 21-day 'basic training for newly joined 6th and 9th grade officers', 5-day 'Research Analysis and Statistical or Data Management Tool: SPSS' for BSCIC officials, 'Marketing Planning and Sales Expansion' for entrepreneurs and 'New Business Financing'.
BSCIC Chairman Md Mushtaq Hasan Sunday announced the inauguration of the training courses as the chief guest.
Team Leader of the Prism Project of the European Union Ali Sabet was present as the special guest at the inaugural function.
General Manager of BSCIC and Principal Engineer of SCITI Md Shafiqul Alam spoke on the occasion.
Speaking as the chief guest, the BSCIC Chairman said that the newly joined officers have to play a leading role in the implementation of the master plan adopted by BSCIC to set up 100 eco-friendly industrial cities on 40,000 acres of land by 2041.
He said there is no substitute for training to enhance the skills of the staff.


