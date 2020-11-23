Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Western Union buys 15pc stake in Saudi Telecom's unit

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

DUBAI, Nov 22: Western Union, the world's largest money transfer firm, has acquired a 15per cent stake in the digital payment unit of Saudi Arabia's STC Group for $200 million.
The acquisition of stc pay, which values the company at 5 billion riyals ($1.3 billion), will finance its capital and support long-term expansion plans, Saudi Arabia's largest telecoms operator said in a statement on Saturday.
STC Group chairman Mohammed bin Khalid Abdullah Al Faisal said the investment reflected the company's position as a "digital enabler". He said the deal created the first "Saudi unicorn and the first fintech unicorn in the Middle East".    —Reuters
Unicorns are generally defined as private companies valued at $1 billion or more.
Sources told Reuters last month that STC had hired banks to arrange a potential initial sale of shares in its product and services development arm, Solutions by STC.
Reducing dependence on cash is part of Saudi government efforts to modernise the economy of the world's largest oil exporter.
STC said its stc pay unit is the first licensed fintech company by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, the Saudi central bank, and has more than 4.5 million users.-Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds workshop on internal audit
RBI panel for allowing corporates to promote banks
Chinaâ€™s bank opens first branch in Africa
SpiceJet defers London flight launch due to 2nd UK lockdown
Indiaâ€™s airline Vistara eyeing direct flights to the US
Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline for BD riders
BSCIC starts 4 training courses


Latest News
Four burnt in gas leakage fire in Dhaka
Money launderers 'national traitors, enemies of state': HC
Housewife gangraped in Magura making husband hostage
PM shocked at death of Badal Roy
703 SUST students to get soft loan to buy smartphones
Booters get first practice session in Doha
Biman to add â€˜Dhrubotaraâ€™ on Tuesday
More 50,000 hectares land to come under boro cultivation
Ex-Barishal Press club president Abdul Quyum dies
Bangladesh export may reach $1.2b to ASEAN market in 4 years
Most Read News
Japan-Bangladesh economic ties
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
'Golden Monir' put on 18-day remand
Addressing gender based violence
Former football captain Badal Roy is no more
Handling antimicrobials with care
Govt cancels parade on Victory Day
Mosque imam killed during rape attempt: Woman jailed for life
Submit info of money launderers by Dec 17: HC
Sonali Bank gets ownership of Hallmark's 3,834 decimal land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft