Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China mulls joining trade pact dumped by Trump: Xi

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

China President Xi Jinping

China President Xi Jinping

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22: China will consider joining a free trade pact once championed by the US but abandoned by Donald Trump, President Xi Jinping said Friday, as Beijing increasingly seeks to influence the global rules of commerce.
The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is an updated version of a giant deal originally backed by former US president Barack Obama as an effort to counter China's rising might in Asia.
Trump pulled out of it after winning the presidency in 2016 as he turned away from what he viewed as unfavourable multilateral deals, but 11 countries eventually agreed to sign the new version.
Addressing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Xi said the grouping "must continue to promote regional economic integration and establish an Asia-Pacific free trade zone at an early date".
China "will actively consider joining" the CPTPP, he said, according to Chinese state media.
Trump attended this year's virtual summit, the first time he has participated since 2017, as he continues to challenge his election defeat to Joe Biden.
Xi's comments came just days after Beijing and 14 other countries signed what will be the world's biggest trade deal, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
That deal, which comprises 30 per cent of the world's total economic output and excludes the United States, was viewed as a major coup for China at a time Washington is retreating.
Singapore-based international trade expert Deborah Elms said if China did join the CPTPP, it could encourage others to follow.
"If Xi's statement of interest is pushed forward in the coming weeks and months, it will, of course, lead to a lot of questions from current members, prospective members and others that are not thinking of CPTPP membership at all," said Elms, executive director of the Asian Trade Centre.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds workshop on internal audit
RBI panel for allowing corporates to promote banks
China’s bank opens first branch in Africa
SpiceJet defers London flight launch due to 2nd UK lockdown
India’s airline Vistara eyeing direct flights to the US
Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline for BD riders
BSCIC starts 4 training courses


Latest News
Four burnt in gas leakage fire in Dhaka
Money launderers 'national traitors, enemies of state': HC
Housewife gangraped in Magura making husband hostage
PM shocked at death of Badal Roy
703 SUST students to get soft loan to buy smartphones
Booters get first practice session in Doha
Biman to add ‘Dhrubotara’ on Tuesday
More 50,000 hectares land to come under boro cultivation
Ex-Barishal Press club president Abdul Quyum dies
Bangladesh export may reach $1.2b to ASEAN market in 4 years
Most Read News
Japan-Bangladesh economic ties
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
'Golden Monir' put on 18-day remand
Addressing gender based violence
Former football captain Badal Roy is no more
Handling antimicrobials with care
Govt cancels parade on Victory Day
Mosque imam killed during rape attempt: Woman jailed for life
Submit info of money launderers by Dec 17: HC
Sonali Bank gets ownership of Hallmark's 3,834 decimal land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft