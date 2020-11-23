Pakistan improves rank on border trading index

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22: Pakistan's rank on trading across border index jumped by 28 places in 2020 mainly due to considerably improved implementation of several measures under the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) contributing to Ease of Doing Business.

The Geneva-based World Trade Organisation's TFA implementation level reached to 79 per cent in November 2020 from 34pc in June, 2018, which has tangibly contributed to rise of Pakistan - from 136th position to 108th position - in the Global Fund's Annual Ease of Doing Business 2020 Report. -Dawn







