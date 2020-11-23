Malaysia’s int’l reserves stand at $104.9b

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22: Malaysia's central bank, Bank Negara, said on Friday that its international reserves stood at 104.9 billion US dollars as of Nov. 13.

The central bank said in a statement that the reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.6 months of retained imports and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt.

The international reserves consist of 95.2 billion US dollars in foreign currency reserves, 1.4 billion US dollars in International Monetary Fund Reserves Position, 1.2 billion US dollars in Special Drawing Rights, 2.4 billion US dollars in gold and 4.7 billion US dollars in other reserves assets.

-Xinhua






