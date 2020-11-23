Go Zayaan signs deals with over 150 hotels, resorts

Go Zayaan, one of the most reputed Online Travel Agency (OTA) in Bangladesh, has recently signed agreement with over 150 hotels and resorts in the country.

To create the biggest inventory of domestic hotels by partnering with more and more hotels over the time, all over Bangladesh, Go Zayaan has enlisted most of the prominent 5 Star, 4 Star and 3 Star hotels and resorts in their inventory; with locations entailing Cox's Bazar, St. Martin's Island, Sylhet, Sreemangal, Kuakata, Rangamati, Khagrachari, Sajek and Bandarban, including city hotels from Dhaka and Chittagong city.

Resorts from locations nearby Dhaka are also enlisted in the platform, says a press release.

"This is our first step to making Bangladesh a popular tourist destination to the world and become a digitally advanced country. We are working relentlessly towards making the dream of digital Bangladesh into a reality in the tourism sector as well," the press release quoted Go Zayaan Founder and CEO Ridwan Hafiz as saying on this occasion.

Go Zayaan aims to make hotel booking more flexible by introducing country's first fully automated hotel booking and management platform, said the press release.

With the help of the platform, hoteliers can enlist their property with each and every detail of room options and amenities and make them available for booking, it said.

Once it is available, customers can browse www.gozayaan.com and book easily with their credit/ debit cards or bKash after checking all the details of the hotel.

For instance, if someone is looking for a hotel in Cox's Bazar with swimming pool, gym and breakfast facilities, they can easily search and filter their choices accordingly, and get results to his preference. Accurate information availed through Go Zayaan, gives the customer a scope of booking a hotel room without having any sort of discrepancies.

In addition, customers can enjoy free cancellation, airport shuttle, complimentary breakfast, pool access etc. offered by hotels and resorts.

The Chief Marketing Officer of Go Zayaan, Mr. Imamul Islam says, "We are trying to give our local travelers the most flexibility possible while booking hotels or flights. Technology is one of our key strengths and with the help of it we are trying to solve the existing pain points of the local travelers."

Go Zayaan has partnerships with various prominent Banks and financial institutions like Standard Chartered, City AMEX, EBL, UCB, BRAC, Prime Bank, LankaBangla, bKash etc. Thus, travelers can enjoy amazing discounts and offers while booking hotels.

Besides, partnering up with IPDC EZ, Go Zayaan offers Travel Loan facility to the local travel enthusiasts.

Any service holder can easily apply for a loan online and get it approved within 72 hours and then purchase hotels or flights easily with 0 per cent interest up to six months.







