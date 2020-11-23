Video
Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:57 AM
LankaBangla Finance, Nagad become partners

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

LankaBangla Finance Limited Managing Director and CEO Khwaja Shahriar and Nagad CEO (Acting) and CFO Mohammad Aminul Haque flanked by their company colleagues display a docket after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, at a city hotel recently.

A corporate agreement has been signed between LankaBangla Finance Limited and Nagad, the digital financial arm of the Bangladesh Post Office recently at a city hotel.
Under this agreement, LankaBangla Finance Limited customers will be able to enjoy convenient payment facility for their credit card bill payment, monthly deposit and loan installment payment through Nagad from anywhere across Bangladesh at any time without any hassle.
Driving towards new innovations and digitization, LankaBangla Finance Limited is always one step ahead in providing better service to its customers through advanced technology.
The company is trying to bring more customers under its service umbrella by providing easy and secure financial services across the country.
The company has been working tirelessly to bring financial inclusion to the country by innovating in the provision of financial services.
Nagad, the fastest growing digital financial service of the country, already secure its position as second largest mobile financial service carrier of Bangladesh, a thriving provider that introduces several the state of the art technologies in this flied only in its one and half years' journey.
The state owned carrier Nagad, also become the ultimate choice of the users because of its convenience and the low-cost service.
Mr. Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance Limited Managing Director and CEO Khwaja Shahriar and Nagad CEO (Acting) and CFO Mohammad Aminul Haque signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Senior officials of both the companies were also presence in the occasion.
With this corporate agreement both LankaBangla Finance Limited and Nagadcan bring change and add value to the lifestyle of customers.


