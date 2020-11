Kazi Saidur Rahman A K M Sajedur Rahman Khan

The two new governors are: Kazi Saidur Rahman, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and A K M Sajedur Rahman Khan, Managing Director of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank.



















Bangladesh Bank appointed two deputy governors, said a circular issued by Financial Institution Division of the ministry finance on Sunday. They have been appointed on contractual basis.The two new governors are: Kazi Saidur Rahman, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and A K M Sajedur Rahman Khan, Managing Director of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank.