Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mercantile Bank seeks to issue Tk 5b bonds

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Correspondent

The board of directors of Mercantile Bank, which is listed on the stock exchange, has expressed their desire to issue coupon bearing bonds worth Tk5 billion.
The bond will be released with the approval of the regulator, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) said on Sunday.
The name of this coupon bearing bond will be 'Mercantile Bank Third Sub-Coordinated Bond'. This bond will be released as part of fulfilling the Tier-2 conditions of Basel-3.
Based on information provided by the bank's authorities, the DSE said the bond would be released through a private placement. However, the nature of the bond will not be disclosed.
The bank will be able to issue the bonds after getting the approval of Bangladesh Bank, the regulator of the banking sector, and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulator of the capital market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
MBL holds workshop on internal audit
RBI panel for allowing corporates to promote banks
China’s bank opens first branch in Africa
SpiceJet defers London flight launch due to 2nd UK lockdown
India’s airline Vistara eyeing direct flights to the US
Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline for BD riders
BSCIC starts 4 training courses


Latest News
Four burnt in gas leakage fire in Dhaka
Money launderers 'national traitors, enemies of state': HC
Housewife gangraped in Magura making husband hostage
PM shocked at death of Badal Roy
703 SUST students to get soft loan to buy smartphones
Booters get first practice session in Doha
Biman to add ‘Dhrubotara’ on Tuesday
More 50,000 hectares land to come under boro cultivation
Ex-Barishal Press club president Abdul Quyum dies
Bangladesh export may reach $1.2b to ASEAN market in 4 years
Most Read News
Japan-Bangladesh economic ties
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
'Golden Monir' put on 18-day remand
Addressing gender based violence
Former football captain Badal Roy is no more
Handling antimicrobials with care
Govt cancels parade on Victory Day
Mosque imam killed during rape attempt: Woman jailed for life
Submit info of money launderers by Dec 17: HC
Sonali Bank gets ownership of Hallmark's 3,834 decimal land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft