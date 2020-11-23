Govt for quick construction of fertiliser godowns

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder has asked BCIC officials to quickly complete the construction of fertilizer godowns which aimed at enhancing the capacity of buffer stock for fertilizer storage.

He issued the call while virtually addressing the inauguration of Managing Directors' Conference 2020 organised by the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) at its headquarters, said a press release on Sunday.

He has also directed the authorities to keep special attention so that the stored fertilizer is not spoiled or misused otherwise.

BCIC Chairman M Mostafizur Rahman presided over the conference.

Kamal said that the industries ministry is working with the government to directly funnel the government allocated for fertilizer procurement or storage.

He also told the meeting that the government is actively considering to setup state of the art ferlitizer factories with higher production capacity and environment friendly environment to replace old ones.

Local and foreign investment is also encouraged in private sector to expand industrialization, he said.

The state minister lauded the efforts of all including the BCIC authorities, officials, employees and workers of the factories for maintaining the production operations amid pandemic following the health rules.

He also suggested the concerned managing directors to work unitedly with staff and employees to turn the government industries and factories profitable.
























