Man held with 1.48 lakh Yaba
Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 14
CHATTOGRAM, Nov 22: Police in a drive arrested a man and recovered 148,000pieces of Yaba pills from a fishing trawler at Old Kalurghat area in Chandgaon of Chattogram city on Sunday.
The arrestee was identified as Sohel Uddin of Satkania upazila.
Police conducted a drive at Kalurghat area in Karnaphuli River and arrested Sohel along with the Yaba pills in the morning after being tipped-off, said OC of Chandgaon Police Station Ataur Rahman Khandaker.
Police are currently interrogating Sohel, he said.