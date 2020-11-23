Man held with 1.48 lakh Yaba

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 22: Police in a drive arrested a man and recovered 148,000pieces of Yaba pills from a fishing trawler at Old Kalurghat area in Chandgaon of Chattogram city on Sunday.

The arrestee was identified as Sohel Uddin of Satkania upazila.

Police conducted a drive at Kalurghat area in Karnaphuli River and arrested Sohel along with the Yaba pills in the morning after being tipped-off, said OC of Chandgaon Police Station Ataur Rahman Khandaker.

