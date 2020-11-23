Video
Monday, 23 November, 2020
Hi-Tech Park inks MoU with CCIE

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Observer Desk

The Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and Office of the chief controller of Imports and Exports (CCIE) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for giving one stop service to the national and international investors, said a press release.
Director of Hi-Tech Park Authority Hosne Ara Begum and Chief Controller of CCIE Pranesh Ranjan Sutradhar signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at Hi-Tech Park's office at Agargaon in the capital.
Bangaldesh Hi-Tech Park authority has been giving 148 one stop services, among them 20 services can avail through online. Anyone can avail the services after visiting this site, https://ossbhtpa.gov.bd.


