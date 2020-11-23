|
10 cops axed for failing dope test
Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 41
|
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has terminated 10 policemen and suspended 18 others for failing in dope test.
So far, 68 policemen - seven sub-inspectors, one sergeant, five assistant sub-inspectors, five Nayeks, and 50 constables
have failed the tests.
DMP Deputy Commissioner for Media and Public Relation Walid Hossain confirmed this. Also, allegations - including taking and selling drugs, falsely implicating people with it, and taking bribe to show a lesser amount of recovered drugs - were made against 29 other policemen.
Earlier this year, DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said, "All the suspected drug-addict policemen will have to take drug tests. If anyone is found positive, he will be sacked."
Shafiqul also said police personnel involved in drugs are already under intelligence surveillance.