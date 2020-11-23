Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

10 cops axed for failing dope test

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has terminated 10 policemen and suspended 18 others for failing in dope test.
So far, 68 policemen - seven sub-inspectors, one sergeant, five assistant sub-inspectors, five Nayeks, and 50 constables
have failed the tests.
DMP Deputy Commissioner for Media and Public Relation Walid Hossain confirmed this.  Also, allegations - including taking and selling drugs, falsely implicating people with it, and taking bribe to show a lesser amount of recovered drugs - were made against 29 other policemen.
Earlier this year, DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said, "All the suspected drug-addict policemen will have to take drug tests. If anyone is found positive, he will be sacked."
Shafiqul also said police personnel involved in drugs are already under intelligence surveillance.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 cops axed for failing dope test
JCD man confesses
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump  fraud claims
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
‘Golden’ Monir on 18-day remand
HC seeks details of money launderers by Dec 17
Dr Mamun granted bail after BMA ultimatum
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr


Latest News
Four burnt in gas leakage fire in Dhaka
Money launderers 'national traitors, enemies of state': HC
Housewife gangraped in Magura making husband hostage
PM shocked at death of Badal Roy
703 SUST students to get soft loan to buy smartphones
Booters get first practice session in Doha
Biman to add ‘Dhrubotara’ on Tuesday
More 50,000 hectares land to come under boro cultivation
Ex-Barishal Press club president Abdul Quyum dies
Bangladesh export may reach $1.2b to ASEAN market in 4 years
Most Read News
Japan-Bangladesh economic ties
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
'Golden Monir' put on 18-day remand
Addressing gender based violence
Former football captain Badal Roy is no more
Handling antimicrobials with care
Govt cancels parade on Victory Day
Mosque imam killed during rape attempt: Woman jailed for life
Submit info of money launderers by Dec 17: HC
Sonali Bank gets ownership of Hallmark's 3,834 decimal land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft