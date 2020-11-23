JCD man confesses

Paltan Thana Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal Joint Convener Kazi Rezaul Huq Babu alias Gym Babu confessed to his crime in torching buses at city's Motijheel, Paltan and other areas on November 12.

Md Leon Haq, 30, former organising secretary of Paltan Jubo Dal and Md Azad, 28, an activist were placed on a three-day remand in the bus torching cases.

Metropolitan Magistrate Masdur Rahman recorded the confessional statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of Gym Babu.

Later the court sent him to jail. The same Magistrate passed the remand order as the Detective Branch of Police produced them before the court on Sunday. The DB police sought a ten-day remand for Leon and Md Azad for questioning.

Detectives had arrested three leaders and activists of BNP-affiliated bodies-Gym Babu , Md Leon Haq and Md Azad after scrutinising information from eyewitnesses, video footage and CCTV footage from the adjacent areas in the incident of setting fire to the buses.

At least 11 vehicles were torched on November 12 at different places in the city and 16 cases were filed in connection with the arson attacks with different city police stations.

Several hundred people, mostly leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies were accused in the cases.

More than 50 people have already been arrested in cases where police said the buses were torched and subversive activities were carried out at the directives of central leaders and the defeated BNP candidate of Dhaka-18 constituency.

Afroza Parveen Zeba, sister of Leon Huq, claimed that her brother was innocent. She also claimed that she saw the CCTV footage and her brother was not seen in it.

She added that a group of people claiming to be law enforcers picked up Leon from his Khilgaon residence around 12:30pm on November 17. The family do not know his whereabouts since then.

A relative of Gym Babu said Babu was picked up from his Fakirapool office on Wednesday and he was missing since then.

Some 16 cases were filed in bus torching incident. Of those, four cases were filed with Paltan and Motijheel police.





