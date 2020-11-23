Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Torching Of Buses

JCD man confesses

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Court Correspondent

Paltan Thana Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal Joint Convener Kazi Rezaul Huq Babu alias Gym Babu confessed to his crime in torching buses at city's Motijheel, Paltan and other areas  on November 12.
Md Leon Haq, 30, former organising secretary of Paltan Jubo Dal and Md Azad, 28, an activist were placed on a three-day remand in the bus torching cases.
Metropolitan Magistrate Masdur Rahman recorded the confessional statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of Gym Babu.
Later the court sent him to jail.    The same Magistrate passed the remand order as the Detective Branch of Police produced them before the court on Sunday. The DB police sought a ten-day remand for Leon and Md Azad for questioning.
Detectives had arrested three leaders and activists of BNP-affiliated bodies-Gym Babu , Md Leon Haq and Md Azad after scrutinising information from eyewitnesses, video footage and CCTV footage from the adjacent areas in the incident of setting fire to the buses.
At least 11 vehicles were torched on November 12 at different places in the city and 16 cases were filed in connection with the arson attacks with different city police stations.
Several hundred people, mostly leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies were accused in the cases.
More than 50 people have already been arrested in cases where police said the buses were torched and subversive activities were carried out at the directives of central leaders and the defeated BNP candidate of Dhaka-18 constituency.
Afroza Parveen Zeba, sister of Leon Huq, claimed that her brother was innocent. She also claimed that she saw the CCTV footage and her brother was not seen in it.
She added that a group of people claiming to be law enforcers picked up Leon from his Khilgaon residence around 12:30pm on November 17. The family do not know his whereabouts since then.
A relative of Gym Babu said Babu was picked up from his Fakirapool office on Wednesday and he was missing since then.
Some 16 cases were filed in bus torching incident. Of those, four cases were filed with Paltan and Motijheel police.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 cops axed for failing dope test
JCD man confesses
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump  fraud claims
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
‘Golden’ Monir on 18-day remand
HC seeks details of money launderers by Dec 17
Dr Mamun granted bail after BMA ultimatum
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr


Latest News
Four burnt in gas leakage fire in Dhaka
Money launderers 'national traitors, enemies of state': HC
Housewife gangraped in Magura making husband hostage
PM shocked at death of Badal Roy
703 SUST students to get soft loan to buy smartphones
Booters get first practice session in Doha
Biman to add ‘Dhrubotara’ on Tuesday
More 50,000 hectares land to come under boro cultivation
Ex-Barishal Press club president Abdul Quyum dies
Bangladesh export may reach $1.2b to ASEAN market in 4 years
Most Read News
Japan-Bangladesh economic ties
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
'Golden Monir' put on 18-day remand
Addressing gender based violence
Former football captain Badal Roy is no more
Handling antimicrobials with care
Govt cancels parade on Victory Day
Mosque imam killed during rape attempt: Woman jailed for life
Submit info of money launderers by Dec 17: HC
Sonali Bank gets ownership of Hallmark's 3,834 decimal land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft