Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Court Punishes Hallmark Group

Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

A Dhaka Court in a judgment on Sunday asked Hallmark Group to handover a mortgaged over 38.34 acres land to Sonali Bank for failing to repay bank loan and its interest against one of its subsidiaries.
The business group's managing director Tanvir Ahmed and chairman Jasmine Akhter took the loan from Sonali Bank against land mortgage for Hallmark Fashion. The amount spilled over to Tk 5.87 billion while the borrower didn't repay.
This is part of the scandalous Hallmark money laundering case of around Tk 4.400 crore using fake project documents and trade bills. Many      players had hands behind it. The scandal became public in 2010 and Anti-Corruption Commission sued the group in 2012.
There have been numerous cases in the courts against the group to recover funds. Sonali Bank filed a case against the Hall Mark Fashion in 22018 to recover its loan for Hallmark Fashion.
Judge Jahangir Hossain of the Dhaka Ortho Rin Adalat (loan court) after long hearing granted ownership rights and possession of 38.34 acre of land to Sonali Bank though it was earlier taken over by the government .  
Sonali Bank's panel lawyer Jahangir Hossain confirmed the development to the the Daily Observer Sunday.
He said Hallmark managing director and chairman had taken a loan from Sonali Bank mortgaging their property. We filed a case in the court on January 1, 2018 as they did not repay the loan.
Then on November 13, 2019, the lawyer said he had applied for seizure of 3,634 acres of Hallmark land in default of loan repayment. The court handed over the ownership and possession of part of the Hallmark land to Sonali Bank against the loan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 cops axed for failing dope test
JCD man confesses
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump  fraud claims
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
‘Golden’ Monir on 18-day remand
HC seeks details of money launderers by Dec 17
Dr Mamun granted bail after BMA ultimatum
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr


Latest News
Four burnt in gas leakage fire in Dhaka
Money launderers 'national traitors, enemies of state': HC
Housewife gangraped in Magura making husband hostage
PM shocked at death of Badal Roy
703 SUST students to get soft loan to buy smartphones
Booters get first practice session in Doha
Biman to add ‘Dhrubotara’ on Tuesday
More 50,000 hectares land to come under boro cultivation
Ex-Barishal Press club president Abdul Quyum dies
Bangladesh export may reach $1.2b to ASEAN market in 4 years
Most Read News
Japan-Bangladesh economic ties
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
'Golden Monir' put on 18-day remand
Addressing gender based violence
Former football captain Badal Roy is no more
Handling antimicrobials with care
Govt cancels parade on Victory Day
Mosque imam killed during rape attempt: Woman jailed for life
Submit info of money launderers by Dec 17: HC
Sonali Bank gets ownership of Hallmark's 3,834 decimal land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft