‘Golden’ Monir on 18-day remand

Monir Hossain, popularly known as Golden Monir, was placed on an 18-day remand on Sunday in three cases filed under the Arms Act, the Special Powers Act and the Narcotics Control Act.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakker Siddique placed him on a seven-day remand in each cases filed under the Arms Act and the Special Powers Act. And Metropolitan Magistrate Masudur Rahman put him on a four- day remand in the case filed under Narcotics Control Act.

cache of gold, liquor, Tk 19 million in cash and a pistol with a few rounds of bullet.

The name 'Golden Monir' derives from "his jewellery business," but Bangladesh Jewellers Samity or BAJUS refuses to accept him as a member of their community.

Monir was not a jeweller. He had been involved in gold smuggling and later got into real estate business.

The law enforcers described how Monir made a fortune as a "mafia boss" in the real estate business after starting his career as a trader of 'gamchha,' or traditional cotton towel. The RAB hinted at his involvement with the BNP as well. Meanwhile, RAB said on Sunday they trying to identify those behind the rise of 'Golden Monir.'

According to RAB 'Golden Monir' was an opportunist politician. He was blessed by political leaders and government officials in 'luggage business', gold smuggling and land grabbing."

According to RAB, he worked as a salesperson at different markets in the capital in the 1990s. Then he started smuggling in gold bars to the country, and became so good at it that his acquaintances started calling him 'Golden Monir.'

In 2001, he started grabbing lands in different parts of Dhaka with the blessings from the then housing and public works minister and a section of unscrupulous officials of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk). He eventually amassed wealth over Tk 1,050 crore, RAB said.









