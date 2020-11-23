HC seeks details of money launderers by Dec 17

Terming money launderers 'national traitors' and 'enemies of the state,' the High Court (HC) on Sunday directed authorities concerned to submit details of the perpetrators involved in money laundering to foreign countries including Canada and Australia.

The HC also banned all kinds of transaction made beyond the due process of the law to the foreign countries from Sunday.

It ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Bangladesh Bank governor and National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman to submit the list of those involved in money laundering with their names and addresses before the court within December 17.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the suo muto order and rule after taking the comment of the Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen published in different newspapers.

Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the anti-graft body, ACC, and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State in the court while passing the suo muto order and rule. The HC also issued the rule asking the respondents to explain in four weeks why their inaction to take appropriate action against the perpetrators who are involved in money laundering in violation of the law, should not be declared illegal.

The court asked the ACC chairman, secretaries of the ministries of finance and foreign, Bangladesh Bank governor, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, National Board of Revenue chairman and deputy commissioner of Dhaka to respond to the rule.

During the hearing, the court remarked that those who are involved in laundering money have no patriotism, and they are enemies of the State and the nation.

Appropriate action needs to be taken against them, otherwise, money laundering cannot be stopped, the bench further said.

The HC set December 17 for holding the next hearing on the issue.

Senior judge of the HC bench said a number of people in business, government service holders and politicians have reportedly bought luxury residences in different foreign countries including Canada, Malaysia and Singapore by laundering money from Bangladesh in violation of the law of the land.

We need to know how the perpetrators laundered money to the foreign countries and how they made luxury houses there, the court said.

On November 18, at the Dhaka Reporters Unity Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said government officials are involved in siphoning-off money.

'I thought that the number of politicians (involved in money laundering) would be higher but [according to] the report I received … many government officials have houses in foreign countries.'

I've received 28 cases, and among them, four are politicians while some are RMG businessmen. We're trying to collect more information, the Foreign Minister said.



