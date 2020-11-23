Dr Mamun granted bail after BMA ultimatum

Within six days of the arrest of Dr Abdullah Al Mamun, registrar of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), in ASP Anisul Karim Shipon murder case, was granted bail on Sunday.

The bail order was issued after giving a 24-hour ultimatum for the unconditional release of Dr Mamun on Sunday noon by the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) - the professional body of medical doctors.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chnadra Mondal passed the bail order on Sunday after a short hearing, said GRO Monir Uddin Mondal.

On November 17, the NIMH registrar Mamun had been arrested following confession of other accused that Mamun was involved in the murder. On Wednesday doctors and employees besieged the office of the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital (NIMH) director after the arrest of Dr Abdullah Al Mamun.

Police said Anisul initially went to the government-run NMHI hospital, and he

was shifted to Mind Aid, a private hospital in Dhaka's Adabor as suggested by Dr Mamun. Dr Mamun is also a director of the private hospital.

Dr Mamun used to see patients in two other hospitals in Dhaka and Tangail beside Mind Aid hospital.

The doctor used to get a 30 per cent commission on every patient he recommended to Mind Aid, police alleged.

Anisul died at the hospital just after he went there to seek treatment for mental issues on November 9.

The hospital authorities claimed they were trying to calm down Anisul after he became violent, but a widely circulated video from a surveillance camera showed a group of employees beating him up in a room.

The CCTV footage of the Mind Aid hospital revealed that some people shoved Anisul into a room to beat him up.

Three to four people kneeled on his back and the others tied his hands. Some of the people hit him in the back of his neck and head with their elbows while the others punched him. Anisul stopped moving at one stage.

So far, 13 people have been arrested in connection with ASP Anisul's murder.

Mind Aid Hospital Director Dr Md Niaz Morshed was arrested on November 10 from the capital's National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for paralysis.

The other directors - Sakhawat Hossain and Sazzad Amin - are still on the run. The hospital arrested ten staff who are now behind bars.

Victim's father and freedom fighter Faizuddin Ahmed filed the case against 15 persons with Adabor Police Station on November 9. Brilliant student of Jahangirnagar University, Anisul Karim was appointed a police officer in the 31st BCS police cadre.

Advocate Saiful Islam Sohel moved his bail prayer in the court.







