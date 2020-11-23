Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

ASP Murder

Dr Mamun granted bail after BMA ultimatum

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Court Correspondent

Within six days of the arrest of Dr Abdullah Al Mamun, registrar of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), in ASP Anisul Karim Shipon murder case, was granted bail on Sunday.
The bail order was issued after giving a 24-hour ultimatum for the unconditional release of Dr Mamun on Sunday noon by the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) - the professional body of medical doctors.
Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chnadra Mondal passed the bail order   on Sunday after a short hearing, said GRO Monir Uddin Mondal.
On November 17, the NIMH registrar Mamun had been arrested following confession of other accused that Mamun was involved in the murder. On Wednesday doctors and employees besieged the office of the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital (NIMH) director after the arrest of Dr Abdullah Al Mamun.
Police said Anisul initially went to the government-run NMHI hospital, and he
was shifted to Mind Aid, a private hospital in Dhaka's Adabor as suggested by Dr Mamun. Dr Mamun is also a director of the private hospital.
Dr Mamun used to see patients in two other hospitals in Dhaka and Tangail beside Mind Aid hospital.
The doctor used to get a 30 per cent commission on every patient he recommended to Mind Aid, police alleged.
Anisul died at the hospital just after he went there to seek treatment for mental issues on November 9.
The hospital authorities claimed they were trying to calm down Anisul after he became violent, but a widely circulated video from a surveillance camera showed a group of employees beating him up in a room.
The CCTV footage of the Mind Aid hospital revealed that some people shoved Anisul into a room to beat him up.
Three to four people kneeled on his back and the others tied his hands. Some of the people hit him in the back of his neck and head with their elbows while the others punched him. Anisul stopped moving at one stage.
So far, 13 people have been arrested in connection with ASP Anisul's murder.
Mind Aid Hospital   Director Dr Md Niaz Morshed was arrested on November 10 from the capital's National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for paralysis.
The other directors - Sakhawat Hossain and Sazzad Amin - are still on the run. The hospital arrested ten staff who are now behind bars.
Victim's father and freedom fighter Faizuddin Ahmed filed the case against 15 persons with Adabor Police Station on November 9. Brilliant student of Jahangirnagar University, Anisul Karim was appointed a police officer in the 31st BCS police cadre.
Advocate Saiful Islam Sohel moved his bail prayer in the court.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 cops axed for failing dope test
JCD man confesses
Pennsylvania judge tosses out Trump  fraud claims
Sonali Bank to get 38.34 acres of mortgaged land
‘Golden’ Monir on 18-day remand
HC seeks details of money launderers by Dec 17
Dr Mamun granted bail after BMA ultimatum
‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr


Latest News
Four burnt in gas leakage fire in Dhaka
Money launderers 'national traitors, enemies of state': HC
Housewife gangraped in Magura making husband hostage
PM shocked at death of Badal Roy
703 SUST students to get soft loan to buy smartphones
Booters get first practice session in Doha
Biman to add ‘Dhrubotara’ on Tuesday
More 50,000 hectares land to come under boro cultivation
Ex-Barishal Press club president Abdul Quyum dies
Bangladesh export may reach $1.2b to ASEAN market in 4 years
Most Read News
Japan-Bangladesh economic ties
RAB files 3 cases against Golden Monir
'Golden Monir' put on 18-day remand
Addressing gender based violence
Former football captain Badal Roy is no more
Handling antimicrobials with care
Govt cancels parade on Victory Day
Mosque imam killed during rape attempt: Woman jailed for life
Submit info of money launderers by Dec 17: HC
Sonali Bank gets ownership of Hallmark's 3,834 decimal land
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft