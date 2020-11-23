Video
Rise Of ‘Gamcha’ Seller Monir 

‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Mamunur Rashid

The owner of 200 flats in Dhaka, 'Golden Monir' has 200 plots in his name in Badda, Nikunja, Uttara, Keraniganj and rides a luxury car worth Tk 3 crore. Three cases were filed against Monir in connection with the recovery of foreign currencies, firearms and liquor from his Badda residence on Saturday.
Pervez Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Badda Police Station said Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed the cases-under Special Powers Act, Arms Act and Narcotics Control Act-with Badda Police Station on Sunday.
Earlier on the day, RAB handed over Golden Monir to Badda police.  
Md Sayeed Noor Alam Chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha or Rajuk said after securitizing the information. After investigation the authority should take action against Monir, he added.
On Saturday, RAB arrested Monir, locally known as 'Golden Monir,' along with firearms, drugs and huge foreign currencies from his residence in the capital's Badda area. Police filed cases over the possession of illicit assets, liquor and firearms.
Foreign currencies of 10 countries worth Tk 9 lakh, around 8kg of gold, and cash Tk 1.9 crore were recovered from his possession during the overnight raid.
Monir, who was a salesman of a cloth shop in Gausia Market, has 200 plots in his name in Badda, Nikunja, Uttara and Keraniganj and owns a luxury car worth Tk 3 crore, RAB said.
He was also a vicious hundi trader and land broker. RAB said they found his involvement in gold smuggling. Monir's amassed wealth has a net value of approximately Tk 1,050 crore.
RAB seized a large      filed under the Arms Act and the Special Powers Act, produced him before the court with a seven-day remand plea in each case.
And Sub Inspector Jane Alam, Investigation Officer (IO) of the Narcotics Control Act case produced him before the court with a seven-day remand.
Earlier on Sunday, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed the three cases against Golden Monir, who was arrested from his Dhaka residence at Badda on Saturday over possession of illegal firearms, foreign currency, and drugs.
RAB handed over Golden Monir to Badda police.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB   carried out a drive at his Merul Badda residence around midnight.
RAB's Legal and Media wing chief Lt Col Ashik Billah told a press briefing on Saturday  that  the team recovered foreign currencies of 10 countries worth around Tk 9 lakh, 600 tola of gold ornaments, Tk 1.09 crore in cash and five SUVs during the drive.
The arrestee amassed wealth worth over Tk 1,050 crore through forging Rajuk documents, gold smuggling and other crimes.


