‘Golden Monir’ now worth Tk 1,050cr

The owner of 200 flats in Dhaka, 'Golden Monir' has 200 plots in his name in Badda, Nikunja, Uttara, Keraniganj and rides a luxury car worth Tk 3 crore. Three cases were filed against Monir in connection with the recovery of foreign currencies, firearms and liquor from his Badda residence on Saturday.

Pervez Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Badda Police Station said Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed the cases-under Special Powers Act, Arms Act and Narcotics Control Act-with Badda Police Station on Sunday.

Earlier on the day, RAB handed over Golden Monir to Badda police.

Md Sayeed Noor Alam Chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha or Rajuk said after securitizing the information. After investigation the authority should take action against Monir, he added.

On Saturday, RAB arrested Monir, locally known as 'Golden Monir,' along with firearms, drugs and huge foreign currencies from his residence in the capital's Badda area. Police filed cases over the possession of illicit assets, liquor and firearms.

Foreign currencies of 10 countries worth Tk 9 lakh, around 8kg of gold, and cash Tk 1.9 crore were recovered from his possession during the overnight raid.

Monir, who was a salesman of a cloth shop in Gausia Market, has 200 plots in his name in Badda, Nikunja, Uttara and Keraniganj and owns a luxury car worth Tk 3 crore, RAB said.

He was also a vicious hundi trader and land broker. RAB said they found his involvement in gold smuggling. Monir's amassed wealth has a net value of approximately Tk 1,050 crore.

The arrestee amassed wealth worth over Tk 1,050 crore through forging Rajuk documents, gold smuggling and other crimes.












