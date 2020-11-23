38 more die of corona, 2,060 tested positive

The country on Sunday witnessed 38 more new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the country's death toll from the virus to 6,388.

During the same period 2,060 people were tested positive for Covid-19 putting the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 447,341, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, 2,076 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same

period, raising the total number of recoveries to 362,428 with an 81.02 percent recovery rate.

Meanwhile, 13,870 samples were tested in 114 labs across the country in the past 24 hours till Sunday. A total of 2,649,072 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 14.85 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.89 percent. The death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

Among the deceased of Sunday, 28 were men and 10 were women. All the deceased died at different hospitals across the country.

Of them, 28 were in Dhaka, three in Chattogram, one each in Rajshahi, Rangpur and Barishal and two each in Khulna and Mymensingh.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,909 of the total deceased were men and 1,479 were women.

A total of 854 people have been placed in quarantine in the last 24 hours till Sunday. Now, 39,544 people are in quarantine across the country.

As many as 97 Covid-19 suspected patients were taken into isolation and 92 of them left the isolation units in the last 24 hours. Now, 12,421 people are staying in different isolation units across the country.

So far, 3,377 have died in Dhaka division, 1,234 in Chattogram, 389 in Rajshahi, 488 in Khulna, 215 in Barishal, 262 in Sylhet, 291 in Rangpur and 132 in Mymensingh.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid-19 cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26.

The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll hit 6,000 on November 4.

However, the global Covid-19 cases reached 58,095,887 on Sunday with 137,983 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.







