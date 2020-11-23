Video
25 municipalities go to polls on Dec 28

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission has announced that elections to 25 municipalities will be held on December 28.
The EC decided to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the municipal polls.
Senior Secretary of EC Md Alamgir on Sunday announced the polls schedules at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital.
According to the schedule, the last date of filing nomination paper is December 1 and the nomination would be scrutinised on December 3. The last day of withdrawing nomination paper is December 10.
The municipalities are
Panchagarh, Pirganj of Thakurgaon, Badarganj of Dinajpur, Kurigram, Puthia and Katakhali of Rajshahi, Shahjadpur of Sirajganj, Khoksa of Kushtia, Chuadanga, Chalna of Khulna, Betagi of Barguna, Kuakata of Patuakhali, Uzirpur and Bakerganj of Barishal, Gafargaon of Mymensingh, Modon of Netrokona, Manikganj, Dhamrai of Dhaka, Sreepur of Gazipur, Dirai of Sunaganj, Baralekha of Moulvibazar, Shayestaganj of Habiganj and Sitakunda of Chattogram.
The voting will be held from 8:00am to 4:00pm without any break.
There are 329 municipalities in the country. The election to other municipalities will be held in phases.
According to the Local Government Laws (Municipal)-2009, elections should be held 90 days before the expiry of the tenure of a municipality.
Elections to 234 municipalities should be held by December as the commission last held elections to the municipalities on December 30, 2015 and most of elected mayors took oaths in January 2016.
In the polls, mayor candidates will participate with party symbols as the polls to the post will be held in partisan manner.
The staggered elections to municipalities in the country were held in 2015 under the commission headed by Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad.


