Monday, 23 November, 2020, 2:55 AM
105 BGB FFs:SC upholds HC order

Published : Monday, 23 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Sunday upheld a High Court order that stayed the government decision of cancelling the freedom fighter status of 105 former members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Air Force (BAF).
Chamber Judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman passed status quo order after virtually hearing on five separate leave-to-appeals filed by the Liberation War Affairs Ministry seeking stay on the HC order.
Lawyer Ahsanul Karim along with Barrister Abdul Qaium argued on behalf of the writ petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Samrendra Nath Bisaws and Tusar Kanti Roy represented the state at the hearing.
Lawyer Abdul Qaium said that the chamber judge passed the status quo order after hearing on 5 separate appeals filed by the ministry. As a result, the HC order will prevail till next order.
Earlier on September 21, the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam had stayed the government decision of cancelling the freedom fighter status of 192 former members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Air Force (BAF).
The court also directed the government to give them allowance as freedom fighters.



