Govt pays Tk 3-lakh as house rent for birds

RAJSHAHI, Nov 22: Five owners of mango orchards, who have bird nests, will get financial support to protect birds at Khordda Bausha village under Bagha upazila in the district.

Several thousands of Shamuk Khol birds (Asian openbill stork) have built their nests in 38 trees of the mango orchards. Each nest hosts babies who have not learned to fly yet.

The government has already allocated Taka 3.13 lakh for the orchard owners as compensation to make sure the birds protection.

A team of the Department of Forest on Saturday visited the mango orchards and apprised the owners about the government fund allocation after seeing fowls in most of the nests.

The beneficiary owners are: Monzur Rahman, Sanar Uddin, Shahadat Hossain, Shafiqul Islam and Faruqe Anwar

Forest Conservator Mihir Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer Zillur Rahman, Assistant Conservator of Forest Mehedi Uzzaman and Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservator Officer Rahat Hossain were the team members.

Zillur Rahman said that large numbers of Shamukkhol birds have built nests in 38 trees of the mango orchard. He said the money will be given to the owners of the orchards through the local upazila nirbahi officer within a few days.

Four to six baby birds live with their parents in each of the nests and there are hundreds of these birds in this orchard, he added.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil said the birds will be protected. None will be allowed to disturb them and destroy their nests in any way. He said if the birds cause any loss to anyone; the administration will take care of the affected persons.