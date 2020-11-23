‘All to have access to power within December’

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that the country will achieve the target of access to electricity for all by December this year.

He made the disclosure at a meeting with executive committee of the Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB), a journalist body of the working reporters in energy and power sector, on Sunday at the Power Division.

Nasrul Hamid said the government will celebrate the achievement of cent percent electricity accessibility during this year's National Victory Day on December 16.

All the areas of the country will come under electricity grid network by the time while the off-grid areas will get electricity through solar home system, he added. -UNB





